Celebrity Big Brother 2015: Sherrie Hewson
The Benidorm actress becomes the latest Loose Woman to enter the Big Brother house, following in the footsteps of Carole McGiffin, Coleen Nolan, Nadia Sawalha and series nine winner Denise Welch
Name: Sherrie Hewson
Age: 64
Country: UK
Twitter: @SherrieHewson
Famous, why? The former Corrie actress has been a panellist on Loose Women since 2003, and currently stars in ITV's Benidorm
Bio: Loose Women's got a noble heritage when it comes to Celebrity Big Brother. Denise Welch won in 2012 – made memorable thanks to some drunken hot tub antics – while panellists Carole McGiffin, Coleen Nolan and Nadia Sawalha have all been through the CBB doors.
No pressure, Sherrie.
The British actress – best known as Maureen Holdsworth in Corrie – left the street in 1997, although she popped back for a special appearance in Christmas 2006. She also watched her old co-star Ken Morley get kicked off CBB earlier this year for "inappropriate language" – she says she warned him before he went on he wouldn't be the right fit for the show.
Stints on Crossroads and Emmerdale followed, but Sherrie's now best known as one of the longest serving panellists on Loose Women, having been an ITV 'Loosie' for 14 years.
She also joined the cast of ITV sitcom Benidorm in 2012 – the classic British holiday destination might need some explaining for her new American housemates.
Then... learning to love a Corrie waterbed
Now... talking about leaving Blighty with Lorraine