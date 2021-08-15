First look at How I Met Your Mother spin-off cast

After years of rumours surrounding potential How I Met Your Mother spin-offs, Hulu has finally confirmed the news with a first-look at the show’s cast, led by Lizzie McGuire’s Hilary Duff.

How I Met Your Father will star Duff as Sophie, who spends the series telling her children the story of how she met their father.

This gender-swapped spin-off of the original, which aired on CBS from 2005 until 2014, will also feature Brandon Michael Hall (Search Party), Tom Ainsley (The Royals), Tien Tran (Candyman), Suraj Sharma (Homeland), Francia Raísa (Grown-ish) and Chris Lowell (GLOW) in undisclosed roles.

The main cast were officially announced via an Instagram post taken at the show’s first table read, shared by the show’s production company The Walkup Company.

“So many photos needed to show our excitement for the first HIMYF table read!” the caption read.

How I Met Your Mother creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays will be reuniting with the show’s original director Pam Fryman for this 10-part spin-off, which will explore Sophie’s relationships with her close friends whilst trying to find The One.

Hulu announced the spin-off in April of this year, with Love, Victor’s Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serving as head writers.

“We are honoured by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it,” they said in a statement.

The original series starred Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby, a 27-year-old architect navigating life in New York with his best friends, played by Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders.

How I Met Your Mother is available to stream on Disney Plus. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.