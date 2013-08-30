We know Ted’s about to meet the mother. We’ve even seen what she looks like (it’s actress Cristin Milioti in case you missed it). But we’re also about to see how Ted gets to that stage of his life – and by the looks of it, he’s still sort-of-sort-of-not trying to stop former girlfriend Robin marrying Barney.

Lily has to literally drag Ted to the ground to stop him surprising Robin with the locket she believes to be lost (the losing of which has made her question her entire plan to marry Barney).

Plus, Marshall’s on a plane, seemingly with ideas of ruining the wedding – but could that be because he’s about to tell his wife Lily he’s been offered a job as a judge and doesn’t want to move to Italy?

We’ve got questions, we’ve got answers, we’ve got confusion… but it’s all coming to an end.

And after nine series, those kids can finally stop listening to their dad and maybe speak to their mother for a change…

Check out the trailer here:

