The elusive 'mother' has almost appeared a number of times during the sitcom's run. We've glimpsed her foot and her yellow umbrella before, but the series eight finale – shown in the US on Monday night and due here in a couple of months – is the first time viewers have seen her face.

The much-anticipated episode, which also features preparations for the wedding of Barney and Robin, reveals Ted's long-awaited future wife as 27-year-old actress Cristin Milioti.

The relative newcomer is best known for her work in theatre – namely a Tony award-nominated performance in musical Once – but she is destined to become a recognisable face during the ninth and final season of How I Met Your Mother.

You can watch the big reveal for yourself on E4 in early July but if you just can't wait to see the face beneath the yellow umbrella, here's a clip from the episode...

How I Met Your Mother is on Thursdays at 8:30pm on E4