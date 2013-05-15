How I Met Your Mother: it's time to finally meet Ted's future wife
Spoiler alert: Watch the moment - eight series after the US sitcom began - when the face of Ted's eponymous love interest is finally revealed
Finally, after eight series and more red herrings than we can count, Ted's children have found out how he met their mother. (Talk about a roundabout way of telling the story, we'd practically forgotten what we were all waiting for...)
The hit US sitcom, starring Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders, sees Ted (played by Radnor but narrated as an older man by Bob Saget) telling his two teenage children the story of how he and their mother met and fell in love. But the duo have been sat listening to the tale since 2005, through 184 episodes, so it's about time he got to the point!
The elusive 'mother' has almost appeared a number of times during the sitcom's run. We've glimpsed her foot and her yellow umbrella before, but the series eight finale – shown in the US on Monday night and due here in a couple of months – is the first time viewers have seen her face.
The much-anticipated episode, which also features preparations for the wedding of Barney and Robin, reveals Ted's long-awaited future wife as 27-year-old actress Cristin Milioti.
The relative newcomer is best known for her work in theatre – namely a Tony award-nominated performance in musical Once – but she is destined to become a recognisable face during the ninth and final season of How I Met Your Mother.
You can watch the big reveal for yourself on E4 in early July but if you just can't wait to see the face beneath the yellow umbrella, here's a clip from the episode...