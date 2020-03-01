“Well, Timothée Chalamet can be Joey,” Cox, 55, told host Kevin Nealon when asked.

“He’s so great,” she added, agreeing that the 24-year-old Little Women star resembles a young Joey Tribbiani (originally played by Matt LeBlanc).

Matt LeBlanc and Timothée Chalamet

What about Ross? Who could possibly replace David Schwimmer as the dinosaur geek? Jonah Hill, apparently. Cox was completely supportive of the idea when it was suggested by Nealon.

David Schwimmer and Jonah Hill Getty

Unfortunately, Cox didn’t open up further about who she thought could play other members of the New York gang, but she did speak about the upcoming special.

"We're all gonna get together for the first time in a room and actually talk about the show and it's gonna be on HBO Max. I'm so excited,” she said.

"We're gonna have the best time. But we really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had."

Cox, Schwimmer, LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) and Matthew Perry (Chandler) will all appear in the one-off show, pocketing over $3 million for the appearance, according to Deadline.

Friends is currently available to watch on Netflix for UK subscribers