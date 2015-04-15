Heads Up! to be made into a TV game show
Ellen DeGeneres' guessing game is getting its own American TV show - and RadioTimes.com are big fans of the plan...
Popular guessing game Heads Up! is being turned into an American game show.
The game, which sees players try and correctly identify as many words as they can based on clues from a teammate, originated on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show last year, and was then turned into an app. Now it's been given its own 65-episode run on American cable channel HLN.
Heads Up! will be a daily half-hour show hosted by US comedian Loni Love, where contestants pair up with a celebrity guest. Warner Bros Telepictures will make the game show, which is exective produced by DeGeneres, as well as Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Jeff Kleeman.
It sounds like a pretty good plan to us. RadioTimes.com are big fans of the game. In fact, we recently made the cast of The Riot Club play it with us...
Oh, and Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe. He gave it a good go. Some things are hard to guess, okay?