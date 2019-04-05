David Dimbleby to present Have I Got News For You for the first time
The former Question Time chair is no stranger to troublesome panellists – but will he be able to maintain control of the satirical quiz show?
David Dimbleby is set to guest present Have I Got News For You for the first time when the new series launches in April.
It will mark the former Question Time host’s first presenting gig on the BBC since he retired from the flagship BBC1 political show last December.
The broadcaster will be joined for the opening episode by regular team captains Paul Merton and Ian Hislop, along with guest panellists Stacey Dooley and comedian Henning Wehn.
“It is an intriguing invitation,” said Dimbleby. “When chairing Question Time I became used to dealing with difficult panellists – but Ian Hislop and Paul Merton are another matter.
“They have turned disruptive subversion into an art form. It will be quite a challenge to keep the show on the road but whatever happens it will be fun.”
Dimbleby stepped down from Question Time in December 2018 after having been at the helm of the show for 24 years. BBC News and Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce took up the hosting role in January this year.
Have I Got News For You will return on Friday 5th April at 9pm on BBC1