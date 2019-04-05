The broadcaster will be joined for the opening episode by regular team captains Paul Merton and Ian Hislop, along with guest panellists Stacey Dooley and comedian Henning Wehn.

“It is an intriguing invitation,” said Dimbleby. “When chairing Question Time I became used to dealing with difficult panellists – but Ian Hislop and Paul Merton are another matter.

“They have turned disruptive subversion into an art form. It will be quite a challenge to keep the show on the road but whatever happens it will be fun.”

More like this

Ian Hislop, David Dimbleby, Stacey Dooley, Henning Wehn and Paul Merton appear in the first episode of the new series of Have I Got News For You (Hat Trick Productions)

Dimbleby stepped down from Question Time in December 2018 after having been at the helm of the show for 24 years. BBC News and Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce took up the hosting role in January this year.

Advertisement

Have I Got News For You will return on Friday 5th April at 9pm on BBC1