Has Hot Tub Time Machine 2 predicted the new host of The Daily Show?
Jon Stewart has announced he's leaving The Daily Show, but the time-travelling comedy movie has already seen who the new host is...
Is Jessica Williams set to be the new host of The Daily Show? Hot Tub Time Machine 2 has seen into the future and spied Jon Stewart's successor.
Stewart announced on Tuesday 11th February that he would be stepping down from the American satirical show after 16 years at the helm.
Time-travelling comedy sequel Hot Tub Time Machine 2 took advantage of the rampant speculation about his successor to post this clip from the movie on entertainment site Uproxx.
The year is 2025, and in the host's chair sits... Jessica Williams, current Daily Show correspondent and bookies' favourite to take over presenting duties when Jon Stewart leaves the show later this year.
In other news from 2025, Jessica Lawrence has been made a Dame (can they even do that in America?), and the President of the United States is Neil Patrick Harris. Perhaps he'll announce his political ambitions at this year's Oscars?