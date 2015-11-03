Graham Linehan and Adam Buxton space comedy The Cloud gets full series on Channel 4
Exclusive: The comedy from the creators of The IT Crowd and The Adam and Joe Show is set aboard a deep space data hub
Channel 4 has commissioned a full series of The Cloud, its pilot comedy set in space.
In February, RadioTimes.com revealed that Father Ted and The IT Crowd writer Graham Linehan was teaming up with Adam Buxton (of Adam and Joe fame) to make the test episode – and we can now confirm that it has impressed C4 bosses so much that they have ordered a full run.
The Cloud follows the fairly hapless crew of Cloud Station 13, a data hub floating in space, set up to protect the vast amounts of information humanity now hoards on its devices.
Of course that information largely comprises selfies, copious pictures of kittens and, we are afraid to say, rather a lot of porn.
According to C4 sources there will be “changes” from the pilot, which featured Trollied star Aisling Bea and Jamie Demetriou (Cockroaches) and was produced and directed by The IT Crowd’s Richard Boden, but the broadcaster was unable to specify what these are.
More like this
"We have commissioned the series but we have no word yet on casting, though we can assure you that it will still be set in space," said a C4 source.