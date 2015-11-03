The Cloud follows the fairly hapless crew of Cloud Station 13, a data hub floating in space, set up to protect the vast amounts of information humanity now hoards on its devices.

Of course that information largely comprises selfies, copious pictures of kittens and, we are afraid to say, rather a lot of porn.

According to C4 sources there will be “changes” from the pilot, which featured Trollied star Aisling Bea and Jamie Demetriou (Cockroaches) and was produced and directed by The IT Crowd’s Richard Boden, but the broadcaster was unable to specify what these are.

"We have commissioned the series but we have no word yet on casting, though we can assure you that it will still be set in space," said a C4 source.