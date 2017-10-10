Good news for people who want Malcolm Tucker's views on Brexit
It sounds like Peter Capaldi's Thick of It spin-doctor is coming out of retirement...
Malcolm Tucker fans, we would like to alert you to the following tweet...
While there's not exactly a huge amount of information there, it's hard to imagine how this could mean anything other than a return for Peter Capaldi's acerbic, sweary spin-doctor from Iannucci's cult political comedy series The Thick of It (even if the Doctor Who star hasn't quite finished his tenure in the F-word-free zone that is the Tardis).
And the mind boggles at the thought of Tucker on Brexit. You can almost feel the bile, vitriol and devastating one-liners building up and spewing forth.
Whatever this is (and here's an idea), it sounds like it's going to be fun...
