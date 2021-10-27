Ghosts star Katy Wix says she’d “love to find out” why Mary was accused of witchcraft in series four

While Ghosts, BBC One’s spooky sitcom, has been on the air, viewers have slowly uncovered how each of Button House’s supernatural residents met their demise – apart from Mary, the Stuart-era witch trial victim played by Katy Wix.

Fans are all hoping that series four reveals more about Mary’s death and we’re not the only ones, with Wix herself saying that she’d “love to find out” why her character was burnt at the stake.

When asked whether series four would give us more answers, the Stath Lets Flats star told RadioTimes.com she “hope[d] so” in an exclusive interview about her upcoming memoir Delicacy: A Memoir About Cake and Death.

She added: “I mean, they’re going to run out of storylines if they don’t in a way. We’re slowly getting round to everyone is my feeling.”

Although Wix added that she’d be happy if the show left Mary’s death as an unanswered question as well, adding: “If they didn’t, then I think that’s fun too, leaving it as a sort of weird mystery.

“I guess in some ways it’s like how do you dramatise someone being burnt at the stake and not make it horrific? That’s quite a challenge.

“You’d have to film it in a sort of fun, Monty Python way with flames going up the side of my face. But I’d love to find out what it is she did and why she was accused.”

“It was probably something totally benign,” Wix continued. “There’s a lot of fun to be had there isn’t there? You know, maybe she read a book. It’d be really fun to film but I think it would be also quite funny if it was just totally ambiguous what happened but yeah, I’m sure we’ll be doing more but we’ll check.”

Ghosts has not yet officially been confirmed for a fourth series, with the third season, which starred Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Lolly Adefope, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond once again, having only just aired in August.

Delicacy: A Memoir about Cake and Death is available to buy on Amazon. While you’re waiting for Ghosts’ fourth series, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.