Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne), Alex Borstein (Family Guy), Niecy Nash (Reno 911) and Joel Johnstone (The Newsroom) will star.

The British original was written by and starred Jo Brand, Vicki Pepperdine and Joanna Scanlan. Its third series was shown, to critical acclaim, on BBC4 last year.

Among HBO's other new comedies is Family Tree, a new mockumentary written by Christopher Guest and starring Chris O'Dowd and Nina Conti. A teaser for the series, which is a BBC2 co-production and will be shown there in the UK this spring, was released earlier this week.

HBO has, however, cancelled the acclaimed dramedy Enlightened, which starred Laura Dern and Mike White, after two seasons, due to poor ratings.