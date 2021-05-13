James Corden gives update on Gavin & Stacey, hints at final special: “It doesn’t feel like the end”

James Corden has hinted that there will be one more Gavin & Stacey instalment to look forward to.

The talk show host co-wrote the show’s Christmas special that aired back in 2019, and which ended on a huge cliffhanger, becoming the most-watched Christmas Day show of the decade.

Speaking on Thursday morning on the Radio 2 breakfast show, presenter Zoe Ball asked Corden about the beloved sitcom’s future.

She said, “I have to ask you, because listeners will be messaging and asking me to ask you. The last we saw, of course – the doorstep, there he was, Smithy and Nessa – that incredible moment that had us all holding our breath.

“I know that whenever your Gavin & Stacey co-stars are interviewed everybody always asks, ‘Will there be more?’ And occasionally you feel like there’s a little carrot, a little possibility. What would you say to that today?”

Corden confirmed there are no concrete plans yet, but added, “But that’s not to say there isn’t the want, or the inclination to do one, you know?

“It’s funny, when we wrote that last special, when we went in to write it, we never really thought whether we’d make another one after it. But then that special ends on such a [cliffhanger], it’s so open,” he said, continuing, “I think it would be a shame to leave it there. That’s certainly my feeling, and I think Ruth [Jones] feels the same.

“It certainly doesn’t feel like the end of the book; it feels like the end of the chapter. I do think that, if we ever did another one, that would be the end of it.”

Talking about the previous Christmas special, he added, “But with the last one, that’s why we wrote it without telling anyone. We’d finished it before we called the BBC because we just didn’t want to make anything that would in any way let everybody down. And so my hunch is no-one will ever know if it’s coming until we’ve got it, but we haven’t had a single conversation about it.

“We also can’t write separately. We’re terrible at it because they’re part writing sessions and part therapy sessions really,” Cordon continued.

“It feels sometimes like we open a portal, there’s all these characters in Barry Island, then slowly but surely these ideas present themselves and we just happen to be the two that write them down.”

Back in December of last year James Corden said he “hopes so much” that Gavin & Stacey will return but that the “next one will really be the last, final part”.

All three seasons of Gavin & Stacey plus 2019's Christmas special are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.