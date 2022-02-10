Original cast members Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman are all set to reprise their roles in the new season.

Futurama might have already been cancelled twice, but the animated sci-fi comedy has built up a strong cult following over the years – and now Disney Plus and 20th Television Animation are bringing us a 20-episode revival of Matt Groening and David X Cohen’s animated comedy.

Well, that’s the good news folks. The bad news is that the new episodes won’t be hitting the streaming platform for quite a while.

Futurama revolves around the life of Philip Fry (voiced by Billy West), a 25-year-old pizza delivery boy who, after tripping and falling into a cryogenic freezer (as you do) in 1999, wakes up 1000 years later with a new bunch of pals including Leela (Katey Sagal), a one-eyed alien and a foul-mouthed robot called Bender.

Craig Erwich, Hulu’s president of originals, has said the revival is both an effort to please fans of the original series with new episodes but also part of Hulu’s aim to establish itself as the platform people associate with adult animation.

"This iconic series helped blaze the trail for the success of adult animation since its initial launch, and we look forward to Matt & David continuing to pave the way and further establishing Hulu as the premiere destination for fans of the genre,” Erwich explained.

Futurama was initially cancelled in 2003 after launching in 1999 but, after outrage from fans, the show returned – before getting cancelled again after seven seasons in 2013.

“I’m thrilled to have another chance to think about the future... or really anything other than the present,” said Cohen in a statement.

“It’s a true honour to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get canceled abruptly again,” joked Groening.

Read on for everything you need to know about the new season of Futurama.

Futurama revival UK release date speculation

Sadly, the Futurama reboot won't be landing on Hulu until sometime in 2023.

The series will be released on Hulu in the US and internationally, including in the UK, on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

Futurama revival cast

Original Futurama cast members Billy West (Fry) and Katey Sagal (Leela) are expected to return for the revival, alongside ensemble characters Tress MacNeille (Mom, many others), Maurice LaMarche (Kif), Lauren Tom (Amy), Phil LaMarr (Hermes), and David Herman (Scruffy).

Missing from the list is John DiMaggio, who voiced the robot Bender, with the part being recast after DiMaggio’s negotiations with 20th Television Animation came to a standstill, according to Deadline.

Is there a trailer for the new season of Futurama?

No, there isn’t a trailer for the Futurama revival as yet, but watch this space!

Futurama revival plot theories

There’s no word on what the plot will entail as yet.

However, we can look back over Futurama’s last season – the seventh part of the series that aired in 2013 on Comedy Central – to get an idea of what may unfold.

Fans will remember that the series finale saw Fry work up the courage to propose to Leela. Meanwhile, in the lab, Professor Farnsworth invented a new Time Button to allow the user to travel backwards in time by ten seconds.

However, after a series of unfortunate events, Farnsworth’s button had some unwelcome side effects, namely freezing everything in the world except for Fry and Leela. Could the revival pick up from this point, with Fry and Leela wandering aimlessly through New York and Farnsworth trying to reverse the effects of the button? Fans will have to wait and see.

