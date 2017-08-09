Friends fans will recall how Chandler and Joey became locked in a childish competition for an armchair, which escalated to the point where Joey went and put on ALL Chandler's clothes. For LeBlanc, the chair fight also led to a dislocated shoulder.

The actor explained: "We both look at each other, look at the chair, and neither one of us is sitting in it. So we both race to the chair, and I have to just step over the coffee table and land on this big, huge comfortable chair. I don't even think it qualifies as a stunt.

"Somehow I ended up completely upside down, and I was going to land on my head between the table and the chair, so I put my arm up to break my fall and just exploded my shoulder."

Apparently the whole audience actually thought it was part of the act, laughing at him as he staggered off set.

The upside-down shot doesn't actually appear in the final cut of the episode, so it looks like editors opted to go for an old take instead of putting LeBlanc's injury on screen – even if the audience DID find it hilarious.