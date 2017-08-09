Friends star Matt LeBlanc reveals the silly stunt that put Joey's arm in a sling
Physical comedy can be pretty dangerous...
Remember when Joey suddenly turned up in Monica's apartment wearing a sling? And how this was supposed to be because he'd injured his arm jumping up and down on his bed? Now, all these years later, we finally know how exactly Matt LeBlanc injured himself - and it turns out filming the part of Joey Tribbiani was more dangerous than you'd think.
Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in the US, the Friends star (and Top Gear host) revealed that he actually dislocated his arm filming the second episode of the third season, The One Where No One's Ready.
Friends fans will recall how Chandler and Joey became locked in a childish competition for an armchair, which escalated to the point where Joey went and put on ALL Chandler's clothes. For LeBlanc, the chair fight also led to a dislocated shoulder.
The actor explained: "We both look at each other, look at the chair, and neither one of us is sitting in it. So we both race to the chair, and I have to just step over the coffee table and land on this big, huge comfortable chair. I don't even think it qualifies as a stunt.
"Somehow I ended up completely upside down, and I was going to land on my head between the table and the chair, so I put my arm up to break my fall and just exploded my shoulder."
More like this
- For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.
Apparently the whole audience actually thought it was part of the act, laughing at him as he staggered off set.
The upside-down shot doesn't actually appear in the final cut of the episode, so it looks like editors opted to go for an old take instead of putting LeBlanc's injury on screen – even if the audience DID find it hilarious.