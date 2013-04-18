"I'm going to clear this up right now. No! Not happening," she told E! News.

Earlier this week rumours had been rife online that Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Pheobe and Joey were set to return to Central Perk for a reunion special next year... but it seems this, as well as long-lived murmurings about a feature film, were just the dreams of hopeful Friends fans.

Kauffman put the final nail in the the sextet's coffin and ruled out any kind of future reunion, saying: "Friends was about that time in your life when your friends are your family and once you have a family there's no need anymore."

More like this

"I'd rather people go 'Oh please, please!' than 'Oh, I can't beleive you did that. It was horrible."

Friends, starring Jennier Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, premiered in 1994 and quickly become an international hit. The comedy ran for ten series before signing off for the last time in 2004. Since that last episode, which saw Rachel and Ross finally end up together, fans have been calling for all six characters to get back together.

Advertisement

But it seems we'll just have to make do with rewatching the box set... Again.