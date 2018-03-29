“Do you know what it’s like?,” said Crane. “It’s like, when you break up with somebody and then years later you have a chance to see them again, you don’t want to see them again.

“No, but it’s done, it’s done. We put a bow on it, it’s done. We had 10 great years. God knows if you want to see Friends, it’s on television…

“It’s just I think it’s giving into a sort of a notion of what people think they want, but if you give people what they want, I think how can it not be ultimately be disappointing?"

More like this

He added: “And also, because Friends was about a finite period of time in these people’s lives, when your friends are your family, when you’re that age. Now, they’re adults with families of their own, it’s a different show. It’s The Big Chill, suddenly."

Crane’s husband and the co-writer on BBC2 comedy Episodes which is starting its fifth and final series on BBC2 added: “I can’t imagine any version that would work.”

So that’s it. Time really has finally been called at Central Perk, it seems.

Advertisement

Episode series 5 begins on BBC2 at 10pm on Friday 30th March.