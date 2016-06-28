Comedy Central is bringing the event back and going on tour to six different cities over the next few weeks.

Friends Fest features original props, a replica of Monica's apartment, a Central Perk-inspired cafe and a salon where fans can get their very own 'Rachel'

This year it'll also include a recreation of Joey and Chandler's apartment and the Vegas Chapel of Love, where Ross and Rachel got hitched on that hilariously drunken night...

The six-week tour will run from August 24 through October 1 at the following venues:

Haggerston Park, Hoxton, London - August 24-August 29

Chiswick House and Gardens, London - September 1-September 4

Hylands House, Essex - September 7-September 11

Harewood House, Yorkshire - September 14-September 18

Knebworth House, Hertfordshire - September 2-September 25

Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire - September 28-October 1

If you're keen to go, you might want to click here to receive alerts for FriendsFest on-sale dates – after all, it sold out within minutes last year.