Friends Fest is coming back this summer and will be touring, baby!
OH.MY.GOD
Put down your cup of coffee and steady yourself because Friends Fest is coming back.
Comedy Central is bringing the event back and going on tour to six different cities over the next few weeks.
Friends Fest features original props, a replica of Monica's apartment, a Central Perk-inspired cafe and a salon where fans can get their very own 'Rachel'
This year it'll also include a recreation of Joey and Chandler's apartment and the Vegas Chapel of Love, where Ross and Rachel got hitched on that hilariously drunken night...
The six-week tour will run from August 24 through October 1 at the following venues:
Haggerston Park, Hoxton, London - August 24-August 29
Chiswick House and Gardens, London - September 1-September 4
Hylands House, Essex - September 7-September 11
Harewood House, Yorkshire - September 14-September 18
Knebworth House, Hertfordshire - September 2-September 25
Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire - September 28-October 1
If you're keen to go, you might want to click here to receive alerts for FriendsFest on-sale dates – after all, it sold out within minutes last year.