"We've just had a third series commissioned, so that's great," said Whitehall. "I don't know how many they plan to do, but I love doing it."

The 24-year-old stand-up comedian also said that he hopes Fresh Meat, which currently airs on Tuesday evenings at 10pm, will be given a prime position in the schedules when it returns.

“I just wish it had a better slot on Channel 4,” he told Shortlist. “Students will find it, but it would be nice if it got more of an audience who don't know about it, and I'm not sure it will get that on Tuesday night after Jewish Mum Of The Year."

More like this

Created by Peep Show writers Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong, Fresh Meat takes a wry look at the lives of six students living together in a house share. It stars Whitehall as posh doofus JP, Joe Thomas as Kingsley, Charlotte Ritchie as Oregon, Kimblerly Nixon as Josie, Zawe Ashton as Vod and Greg McHugh as Howard.

Advertisement

The sitcom regularly achieves more than 1m viewers per episode on Channel 4 and is hugely popular on the broadcaster’s catch-up service, 4oD.