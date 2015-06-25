In case you’ve forgotten, the last time we saw the students, Nixon’s Josie had just ended things with Joe Thomas’s Kingsley – but not before almost having (yet another) impulsive sexual encounter with Jack Whitehall’s JP. No wonder things are still a little awkward…

“Josie can be quite selfish in some of her acts,” Nixon went on. “She can do things without thinking, or do things to try and please people. But I think ending things with Kingsley was the kindest thing. Because she does love him, and she knew that if they carried on they’d irrevocably end things.”

Nixon also revealed that this series would see Josie get into the university badminton society (or BadSoc) “quite heavily”, and would finally get her life back on track.

She concluded: “Actually she’s in a really good place, which for me ending it was lovely. She’s not as off the rails as she was, and that’s great.”

Fresh Meat will return this autumn