Frasier tributes explained – who were Archie Lyndhurst, Gabrielle James and John Mahoney?

The series sees Kelsey Grammer return to his most famous role, Dr Frasier Crane, as the psychiatrist moves back to his hometown of Boston after many years away.

Frasier is back on our screens for the first time in almost two decades, with the first episode of the revival ending with a tribute to three people who have sadly passed away in recent years.

There he seeks to reconnect with his estranged son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), who drifted from Frasier after deciding not to pursue a career in academia, but instead following his grandfather’s footsteps into the emergency services.

The opening episode has plenty of light-hearted moments, but ends on a poignant note – with a dedication to the late Archie Lyndhurst, Gabrielle James and John Mahoney.

Frasier tributes explained

Who was Archie Lyndhurst?

Joe Maher/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Archie Lyndhurst was the son of Frasier star Nicholas Lyndhurst and former ballet dancer Lucy Smith.

He tragically died of a brain haemorrhage in September 2020, at the young age of just 19.

A post-mortem later revealed that his sudden death had been caused by a rare, fast-acting cancer of the blood cells, known as an acute lymphoblastic lymphoma.

In an Instagram post, Smith wrote: “On the 22nd September, our world blew apart, the damage caused to it totally irreparable. Archie was, and always will remain our everything.

“Those of you who know us know the catastrophic effect it has had, and will have on us for the rest of our days. Archie was the most extraordinary magical human being we have ever met.”

Archie was an actor himself, known for starring in CBBC comedy So Awkward and portraying a younger version of comedian Jack Whitehall in BBC Three’s Bad Education.

Who was Gabrielle James?

Gale M. Adler/CBS via Getty Images

Gabrielle James was a script supervisor who worked in American television for decades, with her first long-running gig being on Happy Days spin-off Laverne & Shirley, where she worked on 136 episodes.

She would go on to join the behind-the-scenes team on Cheers, where she met Grammer as he first stepped into the Frasier Crane role, which would ultimately launch him to international stardom.

James went on to work with Grammer on spin-off series Frasier, which ran from 1993 to 2004, before reuniting with him on the short-lived sitcom Out of Practice, where he directed two episodes (see above).

The circumstances of James’s death have not been made public.

Who was John Mahoney?

Andrew Eccles/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

John Mahoney was a regular star of the original Frasier series, playing the no-nonsense father of both the titular character and his fussy brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce).

The actor also had roles in HBO’s In Treatment, Burn Notice and sitcom Hot in Cleveland, where he reunited with fellow Frasier alum Jane Leeves (better known as Mancunian housekeeper Daphne).

He was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes for his work on Frasier, while he took home the shared prize for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series at 2000’s SAG Awards.

Sadly, he passed away in 2018 due to complications stemming from throat cancer, which he had been battling for several years. He was 77 years old.

Frasier is available to stream on Paramount Plus. New episodes weekly. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement MPU article

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.