And he's laughing.

Hey look, the comedian's presenting a show on the US election.

Oh. Oh no.

American Autopsy will feature Boyle, Sara Pascoe and Katherine Ryan going over the Trump vs Clinton fight. Strangely, it will first be released BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Monday 14th November, with a broadcast later in the week on BBC Two.

That's after the votes will have been counted, so presumably the plan is just to kick around in the ashes. Boyle hosted a similar show in the wake of the UK's General Election.

“So great to be able to get the band back together with the brilliant Sara Pascoe and Katherine Ryan," Boyle said. "We look forward to broadcasting what may, depending on the result, be one of the final comedy shows before a full scale nuclear war."

Please Frankie, don't tempt fate.