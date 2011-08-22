Frankie Boyle talks "Rehabilitation"
Comic returning to Channel 4 in topical comedy talk show
Controversial comic Frankie Boyle's return to Channel 4 will be in "Rehabilitation Programme", a series of topical comedy debates.
"It's him in a studio, riffing off the audience a bit, with some people challenging what he says," said Channel 4 head of comedy Shane Allen. "We are just working out how we can best capture that. If Frankie has an opinion about a story, we'd have someone on with a connection to it or an expert."
Boyle is to record a pilot edition of the show in October. If it then goes to series, Channel 4 says each episode will be filmed the day before transmission.
Frankie Boyle was last seen on Channel 4 in Tramadol Nights last year. It was his first solo project, a comedy sketch series created on leaving Mock the Week. An edition in December 2010 featured jokes about Katie Price's disabled son that received 500 complaints, including one from Price, and Ofcom later ruled that it was "highly offensive".
Shane Allen said the new series will help Boyle "move on to the next part of his career".