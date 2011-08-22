Boyle is to record a pilot edition of the show in October. If it then goes to series, Channel 4 says each episode will be filmed the day before transmission.

Frankie Boyle was last seen on Channel 4 in Tramadol Nights last year. It was his first solo project, a comedy sketch series created on leaving Mock the Week. An edition in December 2010 featured jokes about Katie Price's disabled son that received 500 complaints, including one from Price, and Ofcom later ruled that it was "highly offensive".

Advertisement

Shane Allen said the new series will help Boyle "move on to the next part of his career".