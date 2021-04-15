Exclusive – Frank Of Ireland’s Brian Gleeson has rude awakening in first-look clip

Brian Gleeson has a rude awakening in the opening scene from Frank Of Ireland, in which his character Frank wakes up after a one-night stand.

The series, which starts tonight on Channel 4 at 10pm, is co-written by Brian, his brother Domhnall (Star Wars), and Michael Moloney (Your Bad Self). The Gleeson brothers play best friends in the Dublin-set comedy, with Brian in the lead role of misanthropic man-child Frank.

In a RadioTimes.com exclusive we can reveal the show’s opening scene, which introduces us to Frank as he wakes up in bed. Bleary-eyed, he notices that he has a message written on his hand in biro: “Remember: don’t sleep with Aine.”

However, it’s immediately clear that he didn’t obey that rule, and his mother, Mary (Pom Boyd), is happy to give him a piece of her mind.

“I cannot believe you did it again,” she says from his bedroom doorway. (Frank still lives at home in his childhood bedroom.) “Aine is so boring. How many times are you gonna do this with her? It’s like Return of the Living Dead,” she adds.

“Her grandma died yesterday,” Frank counters, over Aine’s loud snores.

When Mary tries to wake Aine (Normal People’s Sarah Greene), she’s less than pleased: “Shove it up your d***, Mary.”

However, when she finally wakes up, she begins to cry (although not, as Frank imagines, over her late grandma…).

Both Brian and Domhnall Gleeson star in the six-part comedy, with Domhnall in the part of sensitive pushover Doofus. Their father, Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter), is also in the Frank Of Ireland cast.

Frank Of Ireland starts tonight on Channel 4 at 10pm and will be available to catch up on All4. The series is set to air on Amazon Prime Video from 16th April 2021 in the US, Canada, and Australia.

Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or visit our dedicated Drama hub for all the latest news. You can read our Big RT Interview with Brian and Domhnall Gleeson here.