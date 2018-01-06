"We're going to film a little something this year,” Clement told Entertainment Tonight. "We're going to shoot an hour thing.”

Clement played coy about whether the special would involve any new songs or even be a return for the main Flight of the Conchords comedy series (where he and McKenzie played fictionalised versions of themselves failing to make it as musicians in New York).

However, IndieWire report that the new TV special will be tied to Flight of the Conchords’ upcoming UK concert tour, which is set to see the pair reprise some of their most famous hits and also introduce a few new songs, so it seems more than likely that any new TV appearance will be an adaptation of this new stage show.

Still, it’s great to live in a world where more Flight of the Conchords is winging its way to our TV screens. 2018 is looking better than 2017 already.

Flight of the Conchords’ UK tour begins in March