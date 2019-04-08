She added that the climax to the episode airing on Monday 8th April is “beautiful” and “perfect” – and conclusive.

“There will not be a third series,” Clifford told Breakfast presenters Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty. “This is it."

“I think I’ve described it online as this beautiful, perfect ending and I think it is, but I think what it’s closer to is poetry," she added.

“I think people will accept that this is the end when they see it, because I think it is complete. I think the story is complete.”

The second series has seen Fleabag (played by the series creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge) take on religion after she falls for a priest (superbly played by Andrew Scott).

The final episode is expected to deal with the fallout last Monday’s show, which saw the priest giving into his temptations and sleeping with Fleabag despite his religious persuasions.

While Clifford has claimed this series will be the show’s last, there may still be another series in the future, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge initially not even wanting to do a second series before changing her mind.

Explaining how she conceived a follow-up to the original 2016 black comedy, Waller-Bridge said, “I was really convinced I wasn't going to do a second series and felt I had a lot of artistic integrity in saying that.

“But a couple of ideas popped into my head that I got excited by and I thought, 'Oh, go on then.'

"The real bedrock of it was tied up with the idea of religion. I was starting to write jokes about perspectives on the Christian faith and Catholicism, and that bled into the show.”

Waller-Bridge, who was also a lead writer behind the first series of international hit Killing Eve, added the inclusion of Sherlock star Scott was what really set the ball rolling.

“Once Andrew said yes, the story really started to take over in my imagination. I liked the idea of Fleabag meeting her match in someone with the same intelligence and wit she has who leads a completely different life.”

Fleabag's series finale is available from 10am on BBC3 and BBC iPlayer, or 10.35pm on BBC1