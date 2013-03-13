While the character seems an unlikely candidate to lead Catholics the world over, this isn't the first time Father Dougal's name has been mentioned in connection with the church's top job. Irish bookmaker Paddy Power offered odds of 1000-1 on the Craggy Island priest taking up the role back in 2002.

Cult sitcom Father Ted ran between 1995 and 1998 and starred Dermot Morgan, Frank Kelly and Pauline McLynn. Father Dougal, played by Ardal O'Hanlon, was known for his dim wit, childlike behavior and apparent lack of knowledge when it came to the Catholic church.

Pope Benedict XVI controversially announced his retirement last month. He is the first Pope to retire from the position in over 600 years.