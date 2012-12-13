Also, in less than two minutes, the clip manages to work in insider gags about Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane’s failed Flintstones reboot, the uncertain future of The Cleveland Show and Family Guy’s chequered history with Fox.

Heck, it even squeezes in a plug for Newman’s family winery:

This is the fourth festive video card that Fox has released in as many years, Walden and Newman having spent the last three Christmases in the company of the casts of Modern Family, Glee and Sons of Anarchy.

Family Guy celebrated its 200th episode in November and is currently mid-way through its eleventh series in the States.