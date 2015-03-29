BBC controller Kim Shillinglaw today announced that Family Guy will be moving from BBC3 to BBC2. The Emmy award-winning comedy, written by and starring Seth MacFarlane, will air its 13th season on the channel later this year, which means it will kick off with crossover episode The Simpsons Guy, in which the Griffins stay with Homer, Marge and co in Springfield.

But that's not the only place fans will be able to find the Griffin family.

ITV confirmed last month that the US animated comedy was also making the move to ITV2. From this autumn, all new series of Family Guy will have their free-to-air UK premiere exclusively on the channel, beginning with the show's 15th run.

More like this

ITV2's "multi-year" deal also includes MacFarlane's other comedies American Dad, The Cleveland Show and new series Bordertown.

Advertisement

Family Guy has aired on BBC3, as well as pay-TV channel Fox, since 1999, where it regularly pulls in some of the channel's highest viewing figures.