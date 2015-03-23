RadioTimes.com reported back in February that American network Fox had met with representatives from ITV to discuss a new deal for UK audiences.

The planned closure of BBC3 as a broadcast channel means limited budgets for both buy-ins and original shows, and Family Guy was expected to be one of the casualties.

However, the new deal with ITV means that the cult comedy will still be available free-to-air in the UK, in what the channel calls a "multi-year deal".

Rights to Seth MacFarlane's animated comedies Family Guy, American Dad, The Cleveland Show and new series Bordertown are all part of the deal.

ITV's Director of Television Peter Fincham said, “Seth MacFarlane's shows have firmly established him as the comedy voice of choice for an entire generation. Seth is sharp, hugely irreverent and brilliantly funny which is reflected in his fantastic shows. We are delighted to be welcoming him and his comic creations to ITV.”

The broadcaster has seen an opportunity to develop ITV2 as a destination for youth comedy in the wake of BBC3's move online. ITV's Director of Digital Channels and Acquisitions Angela Jain said that the Family Guy deal would help strengthen ITV2's position as "a comprehensive entertainment channel destination for young viewers.”