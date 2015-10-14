Riffing on old American network holiday specials from the likes of Frank Sinatra and The Muppets, it features Murray and lots of celebrity friends singing festive favourites and rocking around Christmas trees.

RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal the first full trailer…

…plus the worldwide release date: 4th December.

More like this

What were you expecting? June?

Directed by Sofia Coppola and written by Coppola, Murray and Mitch Glazer, A Very Murray Christmas has a surprisingly involved plot: Murray is trying to stage a TV show at the Carlyle hotel, but New York is gripped by a blizzard. Will his guests make it in time?

Given the guest list, we do hope so.

Who is checking in? Well let’s see: there’s George Clooney and Chris Rock and David Johansen from the New York Dolls. And Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Rashida Jones. And Michael Cera and Jason Schwartzman. Plus musicians Jenny Lewis, Paul Shaffer and Phoenix. And Miley Cyrus. And "many more".

Advertisement

“Tonight will go down as the greatest night in history,” Murray says. It’s certainly the best Christmas present ever.