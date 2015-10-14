Exclusive first trailer and release date for Bill Murray’s Netflix Christmas special
See the first clip for A Very Murray Christmas on Netflix! Hear Bill Murray sing Let It Snow! All brought to you first on RadioTimes.com!
Every year we ask Santa for a Christmas variety show fronted by Bill Murray, but the jolly fat man has never come through for us. Until now…
Coming to Netflix, A Very Murray Christmas is the most Bill Murray thing ever.
Riffing on old American network holiday specials from the likes of Frank Sinatra and The Muppets, it features Murray and lots of celebrity friends singing festive favourites and rocking around Christmas trees.
RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal the first full trailer…
…plus the worldwide release date: 4th December.
What were you expecting? June?
Directed by Sofia Coppola and written by Coppola, Murray and Mitch Glazer, A Very Murray Christmas has a surprisingly involved plot: Murray is trying to stage a TV show at the Carlyle hotel, but New York is gripped by a blizzard. Will his guests make it in time?
Given the guest list, we do hope so.
Who is checking in? Well let’s see: there’s George Clooney and Chris Rock and David Johansen from the New York Dolls. And Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Rashida Jones. And Michael Cera and Jason Schwartzman. Plus musicians Jenny Lewis, Paul Shaffer and Phoenix. And Miley Cyrus. And "many more".
“Tonight will go down as the greatest night in history,” Murray says. It’s certainly the best Christmas present ever.