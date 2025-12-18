Emily in Paris season 5 has arrived, and viewers are still recovering from the whirlwind of revelations and surprises these 10 episodes served up.

Emily’s (Lily Collins) Italian adventure doesn’t end quite as she would have hoped, with much of her heart shattered in Rome (then again in Venice), bringing her firmly back to her roots in Paris.

To amplify the highs and lows is a well-chosen soundtrack that always becomes an integral part of the show’s culture, but this season feels particularly iconic.

From setting the scene for steamy dance routine to a remix of Singin’ In the Rain for a flooded Venetian runway, it’s a decadent blend of Italian, Parisian and American classics that all align perfectly with the drama on-screen.

Ashley Park also delivers multiple memorable musical moments this season as the almost Eurovision-star Mindy, such as singing a rendition of Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso in a life-sized martini glass.

With so many standout songs to sift through, here’s the entire soundtrack for season 5.

Emily in Paris season 5 soundtrack

A woman in a green-and-white striped jacket leans against a window frame while a shirtless man stands behind her, embracing her from behind in a softly lit apartment interior.
Lily Collins as Emily and Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello. Caroline Dubois/Netflix

Episode 1

  • Mi Ami Mi Odi by Elodie
  • Run Run by Kid Francescoli
  • Sei Tutta Un Rock (1959) by Nick Pagano
  • Faience by Alex 100, November Ulta
  • Tutti A Vendere Il Rex by Nino Rota from Amarcord Film
  • Sur Les Quais Du Vieux Paris by Lucienne Delyle
  • Racconti D’Amore by Piero Piccioni
  • OMG by Dopamoon feat Louis Sixteen

Episode 2

  • Ma Che Bella Compagnia by Melania, Christian Lisi
  • Cuba Libre by Nico LaOnda
  • La Vita Fantastica by Dopamoon
  • A Roma Tutto è Bello (1960) by Miranda Martino
  • Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter (performed by Ashley Park)
  • Millie Incendi by Anthony Lazaro
  • Neon Love by Odessa
  • Caramel (Mon Coeur S'ouvre À Toi) by Munya
  • Got to be Real by Cheryl Lynn

Episode 3

  • Wait for Me by Franky Selector feat Banda Maje
  • Ciao Milano Spring in July
  • Maladdiction by Kiz
  • Libertango Recording for Mindy and Alfie dance
  • Please by Ex Habit Omido
  • Sintetica by Rosario Ligammari, Vasily Igor, Ky Phung Francois Nguyen
  • Amore Bello by Kid Francescoli

Episode 4

A woman sits at a desk with her hands clasped under her chin, looking thoughtfully past an open laptop in a softly lit office, with folders, glasses and a bag arranged neatly on the table.
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau. Caroline Dubois/Netflix
  • Canta by Julietta, The Human Experience, David Satori
  • Quando Ti Vedo Cosi by Sergio Sandrini
  • La Più Dolce Serenata by Rosetta Fucci
  • Buscie D’Ammore by Mimi Doris
  • A Vucchella by Tony Dalli, Roland Shaw & His Orchestra
  • Io Voglio Te (1959) by Maurizio Arena
  • Besties Only by Ruby Red
  • Bricks in a Wall by SLUMB feat Aurus
  • Weekend in Rome (Cover) by The Rodeo

Episode 5

  • Eau Froide by Rallye
  • Codeine by Metro Verlaine
  • Sous Les Néons by Slowaves feat Jeanne Bonjour
  • Oops! I Did it again by Britney Spears (performed by Ashley Park)
  • Retrograde by Ferielle
  • Massive Alright by Benjamin Nakache, Campbell E Browning, David Bossan, Matthieu Rosenzweig
  • Piege De La Nuit by Chambre 317
  • En Boucle by Caroco
  • L’Amour Incertain by Dorothee Rascle, Marie Morales Lopez De Lerena
  • Je Danse, Ce Soir by Mirabell feat Clyde
  • L’Amour Ca Vient et puis ca passe (1945) by Roberte Marna
  • Je te pardonne by Marvin Marchand
  • White Flag (Cover) by UTO

Episode 6

  • I don’t want to be friends by Rosemary Fairweather
  • Pantera Blue by Nara Sayonara
  • Stay as you are by Msaki & Tubatsi
  • Rockin’ Good Time by Sharon Mayeux
  • You don’t know by Paul Cox
  • Party in the USA by Miley Cyrus
  • Moi Je by Lou De La Falaise
  • Un air de fete by Corine

Episode 7

  • Strange Love by Panache!
  • Carmen (Blanche Palace Remix) by Mathilda
  • Bel et Bien by Matild
  • Petite Larme by Jim Caplan
  • Reve Party by Bolivard
  • Un Jour ou L’Autre by Juniore
  • It’s Raining Men by The Weather Girls (performed by Ashley Park)

Episode 8

A man with short dark hair smiles while seated at a restaurant table, holding a cup beside a wine glass, with warm wooden interiors and soft daylight in the background.
Lucas Bravo as Gabriel. Caroline Dubois/Netflix
  • Facile Da Dire (Italian version) by Sasha Distel
  • Viens (Radio Edit) by Motel Club
  • Fresh out of the oven by Tony Brown
  • Viens, Maintenent by FERVORR
  • Nowhere I’d Rather Be by Falamour
  • Libertango (Remix by HENRI)
  • OMG by Dompamoon feat Louis Sixteen
  • L’Odeur de tes 2 Yeux by Vérité Absolue
  • You Always Say by French 79 feat Prudence

Episode 9

  • BFF by Dopamoon feat Les files et Christophe
  • Quelqu’un Quelque Part by Clio
  • Le Feu by Walter Astral
  • Hold Up by Axel Enderlin
  • Come What May (performed by Ashley Park)
  • Le Luci Della Citta by Anthony Lazaro

Episode 10

  • Stradivarius by Piergiorgio Farina
  • Amaro Erotico by D’aniello
  • C’ E’ Un Francese by Musica Da Ripostiglio
  • Singin’ in the Rain by Gene Kelley
  • Singin’ in the Rain (REMIX) by Obsimo
  • Affection by Rose Rose
  • Run to You by Lanney x RAY
  • Evviva II Surf by Mimi Berté
  • Sky Queen (Night Version) by Rose Rose

