Emily in Paris season 5 has arrived, and viewers are still recovering from the whirlwind of revelations and surprises these 10 episodes served up.

Emily’s (Lily Collins) Italian adventure doesn’t end quite as she would have hoped, with much of her heart shattered in Rome (then again in Venice), bringing her firmly back to her roots in Paris.

To amplify the highs and lows is a well-chosen soundtrack that always becomes an integral part of the show’s culture, but this season feels particularly iconic.

From setting the scene for steamy dance routine to a remix of Singin’ In the Rain for a flooded Venetian runway, it’s a decadent blend of Italian, Parisian and American classics that all align perfectly with the drama on-screen.

Ashley Park also delivers multiple memorable musical moments this season as the almost Eurovision-star Mindy, such as singing a rendition of Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso in a life-sized martini glass.

With so many standout songs to sift through, here’s the entire soundtrack for season 5.

Emily in Paris season 5 soundtrack

Lily Collins as Emily and Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello. Caroline Dubois/Netflix

Episode 1

Mi Ami Mi Odi by Elodie

Run Run by Kid Francescoli

Sei Tutta Un Rock (1959) by Nick Pagano

Faience by Alex 100, November Ulta

Tutti A Vendere Il Rex by Nino Rota from Amarcord Film

Sur Les Quais Du Vieux Paris by Lucienne Delyle

Racconti D’Amore by Piero Piccioni

OMG by Dopamoon feat Louis Sixteen

Episode 2

Ma Che Bella Compagnia by Melania, Christian Lisi

Cuba Libre by Nico LaOnda

La Vita Fantastica by Dopamoon

A Roma Tutto è Bello (1960) by Miranda Martino

Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter (performed by Ashley Park)

Millie Incendi by Anthony Lazaro

Neon Love by Odessa

Caramel (Mon Coeur S'ouvre À Toi) by Munya

Got to be Real by Cheryl Lynn

Episode 3

Wait for Me by Franky Selector feat Banda Maje

Ciao Milano Spring in July

Maladdiction by Kiz

Libertango Recording for Mindy and Alfie dance

Please by Ex Habit Omido

Sintetica by Rosario Ligammari, Vasily Igor, Ky Phung Francois Nguyen

Amore Bello by Kid Francescoli

Episode 4

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau. Caroline Dubois/Netflix

Canta by Julietta, The Human Experience, David Satori

Quando Ti Vedo Cosi by Sergio Sandrini

La Più Dolce Serenata by Rosetta Fucci

Buscie D’Ammore by Mimi Doris

A Vucchella by Tony Dalli, Roland Shaw & His Orchestra

Io Voglio Te (1959) by Maurizio Arena

Besties Only by Ruby Red

Bricks in a Wall by SLUMB feat Aurus

Weekend in Rome (Cover) by The Rodeo

Episode 5

Eau Froide by Rallye

Codeine by Metro Verlaine

Sous Les Néons by Slowaves feat Jeanne Bonjour

Oops! I Did it again by Britney Spears (performed by Ashley Park)

Retrograde by Ferielle

Massive Alright by Benjamin Nakache, Campbell E Browning, David Bossan, Matthieu Rosenzweig

Piege De La Nuit by Chambre 317

En Boucle by Caroco

L’Amour Incertain by Dorothee Rascle, Marie Morales Lopez De Lerena

Je Danse, Ce Soir by Mirabell feat Clyde

L’Amour Ca Vient et puis ca passe (1945) by Roberte Marna

Je te pardonne by Marvin Marchand

White Flag (Cover) by UTO

Episode 6

I don’t want to be friends by Rosemary Fairweather

Pantera Blue by Nara Sayonara

Stay as you are by Msaki & Tubatsi

Rockin’ Good Time by Sharon Mayeux

You don’t know by Paul Cox

Party in the USA by Miley Cyrus

Moi Je by Lou De La Falaise

Un air de fete by Corine

Episode 7

Strange Love by Panache!

Carmen (Blanche Palace Remix) by Mathilda

Bel et Bien by Matild

Petite Larme by Jim Caplan

Reve Party by Bolivard

Un Jour ou L’Autre by Juniore

It’s Raining Men by The Weather Girls (performed by Ashley Park)

Episode 8

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel. Caroline Dubois/Netflix

Facile Da Dire (Italian version) by Sasha Distel

Viens (Radio Edit) by Motel Club

Fresh out of the oven by Tony Brown

Viens, Maintenent by FERVORR

Nowhere I’d Rather Be by Falamour

Libertango (Remix by HENRI)

OMG by Dompamoon feat Louis Sixteen

L’Odeur de tes 2 Yeux by Vérité Absolue

You Always Say by French 79 feat Prudence

Episode 9

BFF by Dopamoon feat Les files et Christophe

Quelqu’un Quelque Part by Clio

Le Feu by Walter Astral

Hold Up by Axel Enderlin

Come What May (performed by Ashley Park)

Le Luci Della Citta by Anthony Lazaro

Episode 10

Stradivarius by Piergiorgio Farina

Amaro Erotico by D’aniello

C’ E’ Un Francese by Musica Da Ripostiglio

Singin’ in the Rain by Gene Kelley

Singin’ in the Rain (REMIX) by Obsimo

Affection by Rose Rose

Run to You by Lanney x RAY

Evviva II Surf by Mimi Berté

Sky Queen (Night Version) by Rose Rose

