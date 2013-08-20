“I heard a rumour that Cadbury is bringing out an oriental chocolate bar. Could be a Chinese Wispa.”

(Cue the sound of drums and a symbol).

Auton saw off competition from the rest of the judges’ top 10 jokes from this year’s festival, as below...

More like this

The Top 10 Edinburgh Fringe Festival jokes of 2013

1. Rob Auton: “I heard a rumour that Cadbury is bringing out an oriental chocolate bar. Could be a Chinese Wispa.”

2. Alex Horne: “I used to work in a shoe recycling shop. It was sole destroying."

3. Alfie Moore: “I’m in a same-sex marriage… the sex is always the same.”

4. Tim Vine: “My friend told me he was going to a fancy dress party as an Italian island. I said to him ‘Don’t be Sicily’.”

5. Gary Delaney: “I can give you the cause of anaphylactic shock in a nutshell.”

6. Phil Wang: “The Pope is a lot like Doctor Who. He never dies, just keeps being replaced by white men.”

7. Marcus Brigstocke: – “You know you are fat when you hug a child and it gets lost.”

8. Liam Williams: “The universe implodes. No matter.”

9. Bobby Mair: “I was adopted at birth and have never met my mum. That makes it very difficult to enjoy any lapdance.”

10. Chris Coltrane: “The good thing about lending someone your time machine is that you basically get it back immediately.”

But is Auton’s joke better than the other winners from the last five years? Check them out and cast your vote...

2012: Stewart Francis: “You know who really gives kids a bad name? Posh and Becks.”

2011: Nick Helm: “I needed a password eight characters long so I picked Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.”

2010: Tim Vine: “I’ve just been on a once-in-a-lifetime holiday. I’ll tell you what, never again.”

Advertisement

2009: Dan Antopolski: “Hedgehogs – why can’t they just share the hedge?”