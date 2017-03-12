Watch the video with Ed Sheeran and People Just Do Nothing in the studio together below

In case you haven't seen it, the BBC3 comedy show People Just Do Nothing follows the 'masterminds' behind Brentford's pirate radio station Kurupt FM. Their full single with Ed Sheeran for Comic Relief will be revealed to the world on Red Nose Day, Friday 24th March.

“It’s true that I’ve been in the studio working on a track with the People Just Do Nothing guys AKA Kurupt FM," Sheeran said. "They’ve have taken our sessions away to mix, and I can't wait to hear the end product. I totally trust Kurupt to produce something amazing and, without jinxing things, I think it could be up there with my best work."

Chabuddy G is even more excited: "Kuruft FM featuring Ed Shearer [sic]! One of the most epic collaborations since peanut dust combined with martini to make the world famous Peanutini."

if they can just get his name right, The Mayor of Hounslow might just be on to something.