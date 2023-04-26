The cruise gives guests the chance to watch live comedy acts over a seven-night voyage from Southampton through Scandinavia.

Mock the Week's Ed Byrne is joining fellow comedy stars on the line-up for Sky Princess's upcoming comedy-themed cruise, due to set sail in July this year.

Byrne will be joined in the comic line-up by The Dresser's Julian Clary, Have I Got News for You's Paul Merton and The Comedy Store's Suki Webster.

Over seven nights, the cruise will sail roundtrip from Southampton, with stops in Kristiansand, Copenhagen, Skagen and Oslo.

Fares start from £699 per person, with dining, accommodation, entertainment and the MedallionClass experience included.

Meanwhile, those wanting an all-inclusive experience can pay for the Princess Plus fare, which includes the ‘Plus’ drinks package, unlimited Wi-Fi for one device, crew appreciation, two Xponential fitness classes and unlimited juices/smoothies for an extra £50 per person per day.

Ed Byrne is best known for being a regular on Mock the Week from 2006-2022, as well as for his appearances on Live at the Apollo, Celebrity Chase, Top Gear, Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago and The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

Meanwhile, Julian Clary most recently appeared on TV for Channel 4's special edition of Friday Night Live in 2022, having previously starred in All Rise for Julian Clary, Prickly Heat, Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother 10, which he won.

Paul Merton and Suki Webster, who'll be performing together on the cruise, are best known for Paul Merton's Impro Chums, while Merton has been a panellist Have I Got News for You since 1990 and hosted Paul Merton in China, Paul Merton in India and Paul Merton in Europe.

The Sky Princess departs on 1st July, with tickets available at princess.com/themedcruises.

