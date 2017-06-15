In the clip, two middle-aged white men try to make themselves more appealing to the youth base by trying out a YouTube dance craze that peaked nearly five years ago.

It’s not the first time Balls has tried to share his Gangnam Style skills, having also taught journalist Nick Robinson the routine during an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

Here's the original Strictly performance again, because we all need a reason to smile right now.

The Last Leg special will also see former PM Tony Blair pair up with hosts Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe for a special comedy sketch.

Other guests for the Last Leg special include Nick Clegg, Alastair Campbell, comedians Jon Richardson and Stephen Mangan, actors James Buckley and Lily Cole and British band Elbow, with more names still to be announced.

The Last Leg: Re-United Kingdom airs on Friday 16th June at 9pm on Channel 4