“I didn’t understand any of it,” Llewellyn admitted to an audience at the BFI & Radio Times TV Festival. He initially misheard “wee’un” which means 'child' (“Who’s Wayne?” he laughed) and marvelled at the fact that “wee” can mean both “small or big,”

“Learning new slang was cool,” he said, "“it’s like a whole new thing, it’s brilliant.”

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin, added that she thinks the word “ride” – meaning “to sleep with”– is “lovely”.

“I remember when I first moved to England and I was at uni,” she said, “and I would be asking my friends, ‘Did you ride him?’ And they’d be like, ‘That’s so grotesque.’

“I actually don’t think that, I think it’s a much nicer word. It’s lovely, it’s so much better. It’s more casual."

Laughing, she concluded: "Ah no, that was not the right thing to say…”

Show writer Lisa McGee helped the actress out by adding: “It’s more adventurous.”

Derry Girls was recently renewed for a third series, so here’s hoping there’ll be plenty more slang – and adventures – to look forward to.