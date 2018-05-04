Here's everything you need to know about Dear White People season two.

When is Dear White People season two released on Netflix?

Dear White People: Volume Two will stream on Netflix from Friday 4th May.

What's going to happen?

The comedy series, like the film, was created by writer and director Justin Simien, and tackles topics including racism, white privilege and cultural appropriation head on.

In the film and first season of the show, the focus is on student Samantha White, a junior who sparks a debate on campus thanks to her radio segment called "Dear White People." The first season finale ended with a campus protest, and later saw the black student body president, Troy "Trobama" Fairbanks (Brandon P Bell) arrested by campus police, who try to pull a gun on him.

The second season is set to pick up where the first left off, addressing Troy's arrest and the awkward aftermath of Sam's break-up with her white boyfriend, Gabe (played by John Patrick Amedori).