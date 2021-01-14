Exclusive – Get the first look at the Dead Pixels season 2 trailer

E4’s comedy Dead Pixels is making a comeback later this month and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive glimpse at what’s in store for the gamer gang in the show’s second series.

By the looks of it, there are some new kids on the Kingdom of Scrolls block, and they seem set on giving Meg (Alexa Davies), Usman (Sargon Yelda) and Nicky (Will Merrick) a hard time – even if it’s just by making them question their questionable life choices.

Take a look for yourself in the exclusive trailer below.

Judging by the trailer, some big changes are in store for the gang, with Charlotte Ritchie’s Alison encouraging Meg to look after herself the way she looks after her character–- easier said than done – and Nicky meeting the girl he’s fallen for online IRL.

This is sure to cause some tension between him and Meg, even though they definitely don’t like each other.

Usman is just as invested in the game as always, but some trouble may be on the cards as he seems to be missing out on some pretty big family milestones. We’re sure his wife Zara (Noush Skaughen) will have something to say about that.

Dead Pixels is written by BAFTA award-winning writer Jon Brown (Succession, Fresh Meat, Veep) and Executive Produced by Brown, Matthew Mulot, Phil Clarke and Peep Show and Fresh Meat creators Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong.

Dead Pixels season 2 begins airing on Tuesday 26th January on E4 at 10pm. Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide.