Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, the mockumentary creators spoke about acting alongside the former Doctor Who lead and his Staged star wife, who play fictionalised version of themselves in episode 1.

Meet the Richardsons' Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont have revealed they felt "starstruck" whilst working with guest stars David and Georgia Tennant on season 3.

When asked which guest stars were their favourite of the series, Beaumont said: "The Tennants for me. I couldn't believe that they did it. They were such good sports. They didn't need to take two days out of their busy lifestyles to do it. I couldn't believe it.

"They're such good people. They're both really good actors, really talented," she said. "We were all a bit starstruck. Everyone was trying to play it cool but everyone was like, 'Oh my God!'"

Richardson added: "They were absolutely superb. Obviously, the locations we film in, it's the local rugby club and weird little cafes and it's places we've picked where we feel comfortable and they just got into it straightaway and were happy to be any version of themselves that we asked.

"They were happy to be a bit pretentious at points or a bit silly or scathing or rude about us. It's one of the things people find the hardest, I think, because it feels so real is being rude."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He continued: "At the end of the first episode, I accuse him of stealing our show idea and all the brief said was, 'John and Lucy have left, talking about how you feel but be a bit upset.'

"I could hear him from outside, we were sat on the stairs outside the room just crying with laughter at how readily he screamed that I was an irritating little c**k."

Season 3 follows Richardson and Beaumont, who play heightened versions of themselves, as they raise their daughter Elsie and move out of London.

Advertisement

Meet the Richardsons returns on Thursday 3rd March at 9pm on Dave. While you're waiting, take a look at our other Drama coverage, or check out our TV guide to find out what's on TV tonight.