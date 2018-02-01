It’s really worth watching the full clip which is genuinely hilarious, but if you still refuse to pivot to video with the rest of us, the transcript is below.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’m David Tennant, and I’m here to tell you that everything is gonna be alright….I think.

“It is still up to us to make everything OK. Be kind to each other. Smile at strangers. Unless you’re sitting opposite that stranger on a late night train and there’s no-one else in the carriage. Then just move seats.

More like this

“There is not going to be a nuclear war – but it wouldn’t hurt to build a bunker just in case. It’s time to seize the day, live in the moment, grab everything that is put in front of you!

“Unless you’re at a charity dinner, in which case hand over the cash and just go home. Life is good. But there are some shit bits. So try to focus on the positives.

“Think of life like a Robbie Williams album. Sure, there’ll be a few dud moments, but there’ll be some cracking ones as well!

“I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again. Every little thing is gonna be alright.

“But don’t blame me if it’s not…”

Words to live by. Fingers crossed the next few months go well enough that Tennant doesn’t have to come back in to really manage our expectations for 2019…

Advertisement

The Last Leg airs on Channel 4 on Fridays at 10.00pm