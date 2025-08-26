That series finished 15 years ago, but this week David Mitchell and Robert Webb are back, performing silly sketches on TV. I have no idea if schoolchildren recite TV comedy any more but, if not, they could do worse than reviving the tradition using the gems on show in Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping.

Also in the issue is the astonishing story of Ann Ming, whose story of fighting the judiciary and getting an 800-year-old law changed has been dramatised with Sheridan Smith in the lead role. By the end, if you're anything like me, you will wonder where on earth Ann found the reserves of grit and determination required to achieve what she did.

And after you've read the feature, don't miss the excellent I Fought the Law on ITV1 on Sunday and Monday.

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Mitchell & Webb photographed exclusively for Radio Times by Richard Grassie.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Photographer Martin Parr pores over some of his best-known images - and reveals that he's never taken a perfect picture in his life.

Educating Yorkshire's star teacher Mr Burton is back on TV - but what has changed in the classroom since the series first aired in 2013?

Natalie Cassidy chats to RT about life after EastEnders.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Did you know you can now order a previous edition of Radio Times magazine with our new back issues service?

Add Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.