The first season of Educating Yorkshire was watched by millions when it first aired in 2014, with teacher Mr Burton in particular soon winning over fans’ hearts and minds, as he was seen helping his student Musharaf to overcome his stammer.

In the new season, Mr Burton has taken over the role of headteacher from Mr Mitchell, and he’s joined by a new team of staff.



Storylines will show the students of Thornhill navigating everything from teenage anxiety and exam pressure to friendship struggles and the impact of mobile phones and social media.

The new run of Educating Yorkshire was first announced in July 2024, with commissioner Rita Daniels saying at the time: "Telling the complex story of young people in Britain in 2025 is crucial for Channel 4, and what better way to do so than through this iconic, much-loved school?

"It will be fantastic to see Mr Burton in charge, and I look forward to watching him seize the reins with full gusto."

She added: "Much has changed for British teenagers since we were last at Thornhill Academy, and it will be fascinating to see how practices have developed and adapted since the burgeoning impact of social media, the COVID epidemic and the intense pressure to deliver good results."

The programme is part of the Educating series on Channel 4, which kicked off with Educating Essex in 2011 and most recently treated viewers to Educating Greater Manchester in 2020.

Educating Yorkshire 2025 will premiere on Channel 4 on Sunday 31st August at 8pm.

