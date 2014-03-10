“The day of filming started off with a slightly sleepless night, going over my script,” reveals Beckham. “The thought of being on set with Nicholas and David was obviously very nerve-racking. I woke up that morning with my script on my chest.

“I’ve never done anything like this before, especially with two people I’m really in awe of and have been for many years. It wasn’t just about learning the script, it was about delivering it; saying the right things at the right time.”

Beckham also reveals that having completed the two-day shoot at Wimbledon Studios he can now “die a happy man”.

“I’m a huge fan of the show,” adds Beckham. “I have been for many years, as far back as I can remember. Being from the East End of London, it’s what I was brought up on.

“I think that what it’s really about is making people laugh, making people smile and raising money for important charities that are doing a lot of incredible work.”

The one-off revival of Only Fools and Horses, the nation’s favourite sitcom that ran from 1981 to 2003, sees the Trotter brothers, played by Jason and Lyndhurst, take to the streets of Peckham with a ludicrous plan to get rich quick involving the superstar. It will air as part of Sport Relief on Friday March 21.

