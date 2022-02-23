Developed by Dave Wasson, The Cuphead Show! revolves around the misadventures of the title character and his brother, Mugman, as they become embroiled in various battles with creepy enemies and try and dodge the Devil’s attempts to collect their souls.

Five years since its launch, hit video game Cuphead still has a growing fanbase, and has spawned a whole line of merchandise as well as an animated series adaptation, which has just landed on Netflix.

Talking about the slapstick adventure, Wasson recently told Animation Magazine: “Following in the footsteps of the Mickey Mouse shorts or SpongeBob, we wanted to create a cartoon that appealed to everyone. The kids will love all the great action and slapstick, but it’s also a personality comedy, so you can laugh at all of the characters’ human qualities – their vanity, arrogance and cockiness.”

Cuphead and Mugman do eventually manage to outsmart the Devil, but season 1 ultimately ends on an ominous cliffhanger, with the pair left in serious trouble.

It's hardly surprising then that fans are wondering whether there'll be another instalment of the Netflix slapstick adventure.

Read on for everything you need to know about a potential Cuphead Show! season 2.

Will there be a Cuphead Show season 2?

The Cuphead Show! is almost certainly coming back for a second season, and it sounds like there's even a third on the horizon.

The Netflix show has already been commissioned for an impressive 36 episodes and, given that season 1 featured 12 episodes, it’s clear that 3 seasons are intended.

While a second season is yet to be officially confirmed, if it does materialise, we could expect it to land some time in 2023 after the game expansion Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, which is set to debut in the summer of 2022. But that's just speculation at this point.

Netflix Animation first announced that the 2017 Cuphead game would be adapted into an animated series back in 2019.

Cuphead Show season 2 cast speculation

Fans are likely to see the whole Inkwell Isle gang return if season 2 materialises, including Cuphead (who is voiced by Tru Valentino), Mugman (Frank Todaro), Elder Kettle (Joe Hanna) as well as the Devil himself (Luke Millington-Drake).

Other characters who could potentially return include Porkrind (Cosmo Segurson), Ms Chalice (Grey Griffin) and King Dice (Wayne Brady).

In addition, a bunch of fan-favourite characters from the original video game source material including Captain Brineybeard and Cala Maria are expected to make their debut in upcoming seasons.

Cuphead Show season 2 plot theories

While there's no official word on the season 2 plot, we can look to season 1 for some clues.

After losing their souls to the Devil in a wager at a carnival in season 1, Cuphead and Mugman manage to outsmart the demon and escape with their souls intact.

However, it isn’t all plain sailing for the duo. Disaster strikes when they encounter a character named Chalice during an adventure in the big city.

Instantly besotted, Cuphead and Mugman manage to convince Chalice to become their partner-in-crime and assist their planned break-in of a cookie factory.

However, in the epic finale, Chalice manages to sneak away during the break-in, while Cuphead and Mugman are arrested and imprisoned, setting up an exciting plot line for season 2.

What’s more, it’s unlikely that the Devil will forget about Cuphead’s debt in season 2, so there’s definitely more trouble ahead.

Is there a trailer for Cuphead season 2?

Hold your horses! Surprisingly, there isn't a trailer for season 2 yet, given that it's yet to even be confirmed.

