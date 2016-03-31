Comedians and famous fans pay tribute to Ronnie Corbett
Celebrities share their sadness on social media as the iconic performer passes away aged 85
The entertainment world has been paying tribute to Ronnie Corbett who has died aged 85, surrounded by his family, his publicist has confirmed.
Corbett enjoyed an illustrious comedy career, first coming to prominence on The Frost Report, before going on to enjoy a celebrated partnership with Ronnie Barker in TV series The Two Ronnies, and starring in sitcoms Sorry! and No – That's Me Over Here!
As news of his death broke, comedians took to Twitter to pay their respects.
While famous fans also shared their sadness – and his favourite sketches – on the social networking site:
Ronnie Corbett was a giant of British entertainment who was loved by millions. He will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with his family
— Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) March 31, 2016
And BBC Director General Tony Hall was also quick to share a few words on the comedy legend's passing.
"Ronnie Corbett was a wonderful comic and entertainer," said Hall. "A man of great charm and warmth who brought laughter and joy to millions. He was quite simply one of the true greats of British comedy. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."