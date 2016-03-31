As news of his death broke, comedians took to Twitter to pay their respects.

While famous fans also shared their sadness – and his favourite sketches – on the social networking site:

Ronnie Corbett was a giant of British entertainment who was loved by millions. He will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with his family — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) March 31, 2016

And BBC Director General Tony Hall was also quick to share a few words on the comedy legend's passing.

"Ronnie Corbett was a wonderful comic and entertainer," said Hall. "A man of great charm and warmth who brought laughter and joy to millions. He was quite simply one of the true greats of British comedy. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."