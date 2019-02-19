Cold Feet ends with a death and high drama – but will it return for another series?
Karen and Adam take centre stage in the series finale as the future of the ITV drama hangs in the balance
**WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR COLD FEET'S SERIES EIGHT FINALE**
Cold Feet ended its eighth series with high drama – and one death – but will it return for another series?
There are clear signs that creator Mike Bullen has teased plenty of potential plot developments should ITV decide that it wants a series nine next year.
Jenny (Fay Ripley) is still battling cancer, having faced the death of her friend and fellow patient Charlie (Ivanno Jeremiah) in the final episode.
The gang also found out about the burgeoning love affair between Karen (Hermione Norris) and Adam (James Nesbitt)...
By the final episode the amorous pair (and longtime friends) have decided to make a proper go of it in the face of opposition from Karen’s ex David (Robert Bathurst) and a sense among the friendship group that they have betrayed the memory of Adam’s late first wife Rachel (played by Helen Baxendale in the first five series).
ITV insist that no decision has been made about the show's return with a source saying that a verdict is "expected to be reached in the coming weeks”.
ITV’s director of programmes Kevin Lygo is said to have enjoyed the most recent run of the drama, though the broadcaster's senior management are believed to harbour mixed feelings about its ratings performance. According to ITV sources, a recommission is very much in the balance.
This series of Cold Feet opened with an overnight audience of 3.7m for its first showing, not including catch-up viewing. This has remained fairly consistent, with the penultimate episode on Monday 11th February also attracting 3.7m fans.
It's a sign that while it may not attract a massive audience, Cold Feet certainly pulls in a loyal one.