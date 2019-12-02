Brooker's episode of the long-running series – the last of the current series – will be broadcast on BBC One at 9pm on Friday 20th December 2019.

Regular panellists Ian Hislop and Paul Merton will of course be on hand, along with journalist Emma Barnett (Radio 5 Live) and comedian Phil Wang (Taskmaster).

Brooker makes fewer appearances on British TV these days, due to Netflix's Black Mirror taking up most of his time.

The series broke new ground last year with the release of Bandersnatch, a feature-length episode in the style of a "choose your own adventure" book.

However, the legacy of his news programmes live on with Philomena Cunk, a gormless comedy character portrayed by Diane Morgan, who originated on Brooker's Newswipe series.

She has since had several spin-off projects including last year's mockumentary Cunk On Britain and the upcoming festive special Cunk On Christmas.

Have I Got News For You continues this Friday at 9:30pm on BBC One