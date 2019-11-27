For the Election Special, Have I Got News for You has had to alter its usual recording schedule. Episodes are typically filmed on Thursday nights, and aired the following evening.

To ensure that this episode has access to the most up-to-date information about the election results, however, the special will be recorded in front of a live studio audience in the morning, on the day of broadcast.

Have I Got News for You takes a satirical hammer to the weekly news headlines, offering such question formats as the 'Picture Spin Quiz', the 'Odd One Out Round' and the 'Missing Word Round'. The show was first broadcast back in 1990, and has run for 58 series, all of which have featured Merton and Hislop.

Armstrong's stint as guest host will be his 33rd such appearance - solidifying his position as most frequent presenter since Angus Deayton's forced departure from the position in 2002.

Whichever party emerges victorious from the General Election, you can be sure Hislop and Merton will have a lot to say on the matter.

The Have I Got News for You: Election Special will air on BBC One on Friday 13th December at 9:30pm