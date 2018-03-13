We'll also get a sneak peak at the royal in-law drama when Prince Charles (Harry Enfield) heads to America to meet Meghan's "down-to-earth all-American mum" Doria.

And there's no forgetting Wills (Hugh Skinner) and Kate (Louise Ford) who are struggling to cope with the arrival of their latest child.

Harry isn't the only royal excited for his wedding day. Eugenie (Celeste Dring) is also engaged and planning her wedding with the "help" of Aunty Anne (Vicki Pepperdine).

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy at Channel 4 commented: "I am thrilled to have The Windsors back on Channel 4 for a royal wedding special and can’t wait to see what Meghan’s dress looks like, if Fergie is invited and most importantly what fascinators Beatrice and Eugenie will be wearing!"

"We’re delighted to be able to show what really goes on behind-the-scenes on Harry and Meghan’s big day, with the same trials and tribulations of any wedding as two disparate families come together," executive producers for Robert Wulff-Cochrane and Camilla Campbell said.

“Except this one also has a gold carriage and some state-funded security.”

The Windsors wedding special will air in May 2018 on Channel 4