Channel 4 satire The Windsors to give us the inside scoop on Harry and Meghan in Royal Wedding special
Will Fergie get an invite? And what will Prince Harry do on his stag party?
The hype is already building for the Royal Wedding in May – and now the Windsors have agreed to throw open the palace doors and invite in the cameras for a behind-the-scenes look at the run up to the big day. Or something like that.
Channel 4 has announced that satirical royal soap opera The Windsors will return in May with The Windsors Wedding Special. The one-off episode will see Harry (Richard Goulding) preparing for his marriage to Meghan (Kathryn Drysdale). Of course, there's going to be a huge stag do – but will Meghan approve of his bachelor party plans?
We'll also get a sneak peak at the royal in-law drama when Prince Charles (Harry Enfield) heads to America to meet Meghan's "down-to-earth all-American mum" Doria.
And there's no forgetting Wills (Hugh Skinner) and Kate (Louise Ford) who are struggling to cope with the arrival of their latest child.
Harry isn't the only royal excited for his wedding day. Eugenie (Celeste Dring) is also engaged and planning her wedding with the "help" of Aunty Anne (Vicki Pepperdine).
Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy at Channel 4 commented: "I am thrilled to have The Windsors back on Channel 4 for a royal wedding special and can’t wait to see what Meghan’s dress looks like, if Fergie is invited and most importantly what fascinators Beatrice and Eugenie will be wearing!"
"We’re delighted to be able to show what really goes on behind-the-scenes on Harry and Meghan’s big day, with the same trials and tribulations of any wedding as two disparate families come together," executive producers for Robert Wulff-Cochrane and Camilla Campbell said.
“Except this one also has a gold carriage and some state-funded security.”
The Windsors wedding special will air in May 2018 on Channel 4